Herta Noll
Herta Noll, 95, passed away peacefully Dec. 2, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, with her children at her side.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 121 Kline St., Benton Harbor, with the Rev. Jeff Bolwerk officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Herta was born March 23, 1924, in Wakendorf II, Germany. She married Oskar Albert Noll on Aug. 28, 1948. She and Oskar were original members of the St. Joe Kickers Club and she worked tirelessly in the kitchen preparing delicious meals, serving hundreds at weddings and many, many October festivals. Herta worked at Rimes in St. Joseph as their only seamstress for over 30 years. She had a big heart, a strong love for her family and a passion for everyone eating well around her table.
Herta is survived by her three children, Werner “Van” (Candace Strong) Noll of Kalamazoo, Bridgitte (David) Scheffler of Sodus and Thomas (Susan) Noll of Bridgman. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David “Lonnie” (Monica) Scheffler, Jason (Mandy) Scheffler, Lori Gutierrez, Katie (Jeff) Oney, Corey (Nicole) Scheffler and Kyle (Melissa) Noll; and great-grandchildren, Von Scheffler, Mollie Scheffler, Lon Maxwell Scheffler, Larson Gutierrez, Chloe Gutierrez, Kurtis Scheffler, Blake Scheffler, Colin Oney, MaKenzie Oney, Nora Sheffler and Addison Oney.
Herta is preceded in death by her husband, Oskar; and her parents.