Hilda J. Harrington
Hilda J. Harrington, 89, formerly of New Buffalo, now of LaPorte, Ind., passed away in LaPorte on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo.
Hilda was born on Oct. 13, 1930, in Donalsonville, Ga., to the late Marion and Gypsy (Metcalf) Rogers. She worked at various places, including as an executive secretary for a judge in Florida, as an accountant and as a home care aide for the VNA. Hilda was also a charter member of the women’s auxiliary at the New Buffalo American Legion Post 169. On July 5, 1952, in Bascom, Fla., she married Earl Harrington, and he preceded her in death on June 24, 1989.
Hilda is survived by her children, Gregory (Cheryl Ponegalek) Harrington of New Buffalo and Shirley (Leroy) Osborn and Carrie “Lenette” (Jorge Carrillo) Keller, both of LaPorte; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces; and a special former daughter-in-law, Debbie DeVos.
Also preceding her in death are a son, Roger Johnson; and a daughter, Juanita Roberts.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 1 p.m. (EST) Saturday, Dec. 7, at Water’s Edge Church in New Buffalo, with the Rev. Kel Penny officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in New Buffalo. Visitation precedes the service from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (EST) at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrington family. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com.