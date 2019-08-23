Hillard Leslie Friedman
Hillard Leslie Friedman passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Caretel Inns of St. Joseph.
Hillard was born in Benton Harbor to Harold and Bessie (Goldbaum) Friedman. Bessie passed away at a young age and several years later Harold married Helen (Jacobson) Friedman and together they raised Hillard and his brother, the late Robert Friedman.
Hillard was a graduate of Benton Harbor High School and the University of Michigan, where he majored in business. Returning home after graduation, he went into the family apparel business, Helaine’s, running the business for almost 50 years to bring fashionable clothing to the Southwest Michigan community. He also opened and operated the Stephanie Shop with his partner, Faye Blyveis, for 20 years. Hillard was active in the St. Joseph Downtown Development Association, where he worked to bring new businesses into the area, and was a member of Temple B’Nai Shalom, where following in his father’s footsteps, he chaired the cemetery committee for over 30 years.
He was the beloved husband of Sharon “Shari” (Berman); loving father of Caryn (Randy) Altman and Jeremy (Ivy) Friedman; cherished grandfather “Bumpa” to Jacob, Amanda, Mackenzie and Haley; and proud Uncle Hillard to numerous nieces and nephews. Hillard will be remembered as a kind, gentle and loving man.
The funeral will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, followed by burial at B’Nai Shalom Cemetery, 1301 S. Crystal Ave., Benton Harbor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple B’Nai Shalom, Caring Circle Lakeland Health Affiliate or Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Those wishing to sign Hillard’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.