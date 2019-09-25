Hilliard Casimer Wieczorek
Hilliard Casimer Wieczorek, 88, of Sawyer passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Three Oaks. Friends may meet with the family from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Tribute Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Send flowers to the family and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Hilliard was born Wednesday, March 4, 1931, in Chicago, the son of the late Edward and Sophia Wieczorek. On May 7, 1951, Hilliard married Yvonne Marion, and she preceded him in death in 2007. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the New Troy American Legion Post 518. Hilliard was an electrician by trade and worked at AEP for many years.
Hilliard is survived by his children: Hilliard “Skip” (Beth) Wieczorek Jr., Alex Wieczorek, Michael (Debbie) Wieczorek, David (Christine Martin) Wieczorek, Theresa (James) Roach, Cathy Bakeman and Barbara (Gary) Vandenberg; 24 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Adrian Brey.
Hilliard was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward.