Hugh E. Hatcher Sr., 57, of Niles, was called home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Pamela Hatcher of Niles; his children, Candace King (Rashad Rogers) of Atlanta, Quinton (Sonia) King of Niles and Hugh Jr. (K.C.) Hatcher of Niles; seven grandchildren: Sontee Mendoza, Quinton King Jr., Kaydence Hatcher, Carter King, Hugh E. Hatcher III, Hendrick Hatcher and Huaunna Hatcher; his sister, Bonita (Jerry) Mance of Niles; and brothers, Harley (Maria) Hatcher of Michigan City, Ind., Kevin (Wendy) Hatcher of Cassopolis and Willie (Malika) Roscoe of Warsaw, Ind. Hugh will also be missed by his mother- and father-in-law, Abraham and Shirley Harris of Niles; as well as countless other family members.