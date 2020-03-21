Idalou “Maurice” Hartlerode, 95, of Manchester, Mich., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 15, 2020.
Maurice was born on June 12, 1924, in Estelline, Texas, to parents, Everett and Grace Richerson. Maurice graduated from Estelline High School in 1942. She married Charles “Bud” Hartlerode on May 22, 1944. When Bud finished his military service, they moved to Eau Claire, Mich., where they raised their family together. Maurice worked at Chardon Rubber Co. from Nov. 15, 1962, to June 12, 1986, as a quality/production manager and was affectionately nicknamed “The Dragon Lady.” In 2009, she moved to Manchester to spend the remainder of her life with her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and John Klama. Throughout her life, Maurice enjoyed gardening, bowling, playing cards, hanging out with friends and reading books. She also enjoyed her naps with Bobbie the Cat.