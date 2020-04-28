Idell Nichols, 92, of Coloma went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 23, 2020. Idell was a beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother, and left this earth with loved ones at her side.
Idell Fredrick was born on March 9, 1928, in Russellville, Ala. In 1946 she and Donald Nichols married and later moved to Coloma to raise their family. Some of Idell’s most cherished moments in life were the days she spent with her children and grandchildren. Some of her favorite pastimes were baking Christmas cookies with her grandkids, weekly shopping trips with her daughter, Shelia, tending to her flower gardens and making homemade jam from fruit grown in the backyard. Idell was a devoted member of Midway Baptist Church in Watervliet, and enjoyed hosting weekly Sunday dinners after church with her family. She was also a talented seamstress and enjoyed making beautiful one-of-a-kind quilts for her grandchildren.