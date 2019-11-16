Ileen Arletta Tollas
Ileen Arletta Tollas, 91, of Baroda passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Woodland Terrace in Bridgman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda, with the Rev. Dennis B. Smith officiating. Friends may meet with the family prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Ruggles Cemetery, Baroda. Memorial contributions may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 67, Baroda, MI 49101. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Ileen was born Thursday, Dec. 29, 1927, in St. Joseph, the daughter of the late William and Amanda (Fetke) Fritz. She married Leonard Gilbert Tollas on June 10, 1950, and he preceded her in death in 2017. She retired from Strefling Oil Company and had served as the Baroda village clerk for many years. Ileen was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baroda.
Ileen is survived by three children, Mark (Cheryl) Tollas, Guy (Tammy) Tollas and Lori (Rick) Davis; grandchildren: Matthew Tollas, Jenna (CJ) Hawkins, Scott (Joanna) Davis and Sarah (Patrick) Corteville; and 10 great-grandchildren, plus an expected great-granddaughter in April 2020.
Ileen was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Beth Tollas; grandson, Alan Tollas; brothers, Elmer and Melvin Fritz; and sisters, Juanita Shunkwiler and Virginia Fritz.
Arrangement have been entrusted to Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.