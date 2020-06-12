Imogene “Gene” (Jones) Heminger, 74, of Buchanan passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Spectrum Health, Grand Rapids, Mich.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan. Burial will follow in New Troy Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., also at the funeral home. The service and visitation are open to the public; there will be a sanitizing station and surgical masks available if desired for your comfort and safety. Memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Health Foundation. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.