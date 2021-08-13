Ingeborg “Oma” Maria (Urbutzka) Scott, was born to the late Gerhard and Helene (Schweda) Urbutzka on Oct. 23, 1938, in Germany. She entered Heaven’s Gates on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
A Memorial Service will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial of ashes will take place in Coloma Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to leave an online message for the family may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.