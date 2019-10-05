Ira Dell Woodard-Skidmore
Ira Dell Woodard-Skidmore was born March 21, 1925, in Russellville, Ala. She was the daughter of Zollie and Hettie (Jones) Skidmore.
Ira passed away peacefully at her home in Bainbridge Township on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
In addition to her parents, Ira was preceded in passing by a sister, Lelar Williams; and a brother, W.D. Skidmore.
Ira was a loving mother to her son, Worney Skidmore of Watervliet; a cherished grandmother to Jim (Kerry) Skidmore of Edwards, Colo., and Marc (Gwinn) Skidmore of Benton Harbor; a great-grandmother to Jack, Mallory, Maggie and Cooper Skidmore, all of Edwards; and a wonderful sister to J.Z. Skidmore of Bainbridge Township and Hurley (Joyce) Skidmore and Tom (Dianna) Skidmore, both of Benton Harbor.
In her spare time Ira enjoyed making quilts, watching all kinds of sports, reading a good book and taking care of all the kids; however, her most fun times were spent with family, especially when playing cards.
The family will welcome friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Calvin Funeral Home in Hartford. A celebration of life service to honor Ira’s memory will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the funeral home, with Chaplain Ben of Caring Circle Hospice officiating. Ira will be laid to rest in Millburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Caring Circle Hospice or Home Sweet Home In-Home Care. Memorial condolences for the family can be left on our website at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.