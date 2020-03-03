Irene E. “Tootie” Kuball, 92, formerly of Benton Harbor passed away, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Caretel Inns of Royalton where she resided.
A Celebration of Life Eternal will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Colfax and Cline Ave., Benton Harbor, with the Rev. Jeff Bolwerk officiating. Friends may visit with the family beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorial donations in Irene’s name may be made to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Man to Man, St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center or Berrien County Cancer Service. Those wishing to sign Irene’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.