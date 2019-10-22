Irene Eugenia Tumino
Irene Eugenia Tumino, 90, of Bridgman passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at her home in the care of her family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman, with the Rev. Father Arthur Howard as Celebrant. Friends may meet with the family from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Bridgman. Memorial contributions may be given toward the needs of the family. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Irene was born Thursday, Feb. 7, 1929, in Chicago, the daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Popiolek) Senski. On Sept. 4, 1948, she married James L. Tumino, and he preceded her in death in 2004. She spoke fluent Polish and loved a challenging game of Scrabble – and you better know your spelling. She babysat for many local families as well as sang soprano for the Twin Cities Symphony.
Survivors include her children, Josephine Dewey and James R. Tumino; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Wolf and Chris Dewey; great-granddaughter, Audrey Wolf; and two sisters, Tessie and Eugenia.
She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Douglas A. Dewey; and siblings, Isabel and Leonard.