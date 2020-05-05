Irene J. Wiacek, 88, of Bangor passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her four children.
Irene was born Aug. 23, 1931, in Berlamont, Mich., the daughter of Peter and Agnes (Sikora) Stassek, and had lived in the Bangor area since 1951. She retired from Harding’s in Bangor after 30 years, then started part-time with Village Market in South Haven the next day. She was feisty, sassy and had a work ethic that she shared with her children. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas, and to Rome, where she was blessed by the Pope. She visited many places with her friends Carol, Kathy and Sue, who provided much entertainment on their trips.