Irene Ogonowski, 90, of Stevensville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, with Pastor Jesse Knox officiating. Burial will be in Hickory Bluff Cemetery in Stevensville.
Irene was born Saturday, April 20, 1929 in Stevensville, the daughter of the late Gustav and Amelia (Binger) Gaul. She married Chester Ogonowski in 1951. He preceded her in death in 2003.
Irene worked at Kaywood Corp., in Benton Harbor. She loved being with people, especially spending time with her family. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and participated in many church events. She also enjoyed painting and reading.
Survivors include her children, Christine (Alan) Treder, Douglas (Jan) Ogonowski, Bruce (Kris) Ogonowski, Lisa Ogonowski; grandchildren, Heather, Carrie, Jeffery, Mandy, Nate, Jon, Tim, Chris and Ben; siblings, Arnold (Adeline) Gaul and August “Sam” (Jeannette) Gaul.
Irene also was preceded in death by siblings, Vera Conway, Louise Mast, Margaret Williams, Albert Gaul and Herbert Gaul.
