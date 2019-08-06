Iris Nudelman Vanderhoof
Iris Nudelman Vanderhoof, 86, formerly of Stevensville passed away, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at West Woods of Bridgman, where she resided.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at B’nai Shalom Cemetery, Benton Harbor, with Rabbi Martyn Adelberg officiating. Memorial donations in Iris’ name may be made to the American Cancer Society or Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to sign Iris’ Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Iris was born June 3, 1933, in Chicago, to Samuel and Lillian (Sexner) Nudelman. On Aug. 31, 1969, she married Albert Vanderhoof in St. Joseph. She was a member of Temple B’nai Shalom in Benton Harbor.
Iris is survived by her nephew, Rabbi Martyn Adelberg; two nieces, Jody Adelberg and Loree Brownsfield; several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; and three cousins, Harriet Israel and Ina and Doris Friedman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al, on Jan. 6, 2019; her sister, Elaine Adelberg in 1983; and her parents.