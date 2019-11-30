Isabel Ione Bower
Isabel Ione Bower, 19 months, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Suwon, Korea, after a brief and sudden illness.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Isabel’s family asks that an unwrapped stuffed animal be brought to the service or dropped off at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, for Toys for Tots in memory of Isabel and her love for her favorite teddy bear, "Teddy," during this Christmas season. Those wishing to contribute monetarily may donate through GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/bower-family-support in support of her family and a future scholarship or charity. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Isabel was born on April 11, 2018, to Michael and Rachael (Hiler) Bower, formerly of Kalamazoo. Although she was born in the U.S., the Army relocated her family to South Korea when she was just three months old. She experienced modeling, visited aquariums, zoos, airshows, parks, caves, traveled to Okinawa and so much more. Her parents ask that you please join them in honoring her memory by never forgetting how absolutely happy she was and what an extraordinary life she lived in such a short amount of time.
Isabel is survived by her parents, Michael and Rachael Bower; grandparents, Frank and Donna Bower, David Hiler and Susan Startup and Marie and Kenyon Shane; great-grandmother, Mary Jane Hiler; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, James and Arlene Bower, Jerry Hiler, James and Dorothy Hurt, Dean and Beverly Orth and Willi Piontek.