Iva Jean Penley
Iva Jean Penley, 74, of Baroda died peacefully July 4, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
Iva was born Dec. 16, 1944, in Blytheville, Ark., the fourth daughter to Carl and Margie Denton. She married Jerry Wayne Penley on Aug. 11, 1963. After 48 years and 11 days of marriage, he preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 2005.
Iva will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She was a longtime member of First Apostolic Church of Bridgman. Iva always put God first. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten by family and friends.
Iva is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Darren) Hellenga of Three Oaks and Donna Lomoro of Baroda; two sons, Terry Penley of Baroda and Kenneth Penley of Baroda; 12 grandchildren: Heather, Christopher, Corey, Stephanie, Jessica, Chelsy, Ryne, Grady, Jacob, Tabitha, Jared and Jordon; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Georgetta of Watervliet; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Iva was preceded in death by three sisters, Carleta, Wanda and Joanne.
Family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday July 11, at Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Ruggles Cemetery, 8350 Stevensville-Baroda Road, Baroda, with Pastor David Coban officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or message online: wagnercares.com.