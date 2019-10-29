J. Glenn Sperry
J. Glenn Sperry, 83, of South Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 1, 1935, to Shelby and Mae Cummings Sperry in Grainton, Neb. Glenn married Sylvia Agnew on Dec. 27, 1958, in Bay City, Mich. Together they enjoyed 60 years of marriage. Glenn was an attorney and counselor, having graduated from the University of Michigan Law School. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, South Haven.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Dorothy Naranjo and Carolyn Muirhead; and brother, Leonard Sperry.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Sperry; children, Scott (Karen) Sperry of Kalamazoo, Betsy (Jim) Shehigian of Boulder, Colo., and David Sperry of Bolton, Mass.; and grandchildren, Heather (Adam Miller) Sperry, Bradley Sperry, Nicholas Shehigian and Sarah Shehigian.
Glenn grew up on a wheat farm in southwest Nebraska and knew hard work. The first money he earned was carrying water to field hands at harvest. His interest in farming continued with ownership of the family farm.
He was known for his civic engagement. He was elected mayor of South Haven at age 29 and served from 1965-1969. He secured funding for the first municipal marina, housing improvement on the south side, street improvements, and the list goes on. Over the years he served on the Citizens Trust and Savings Bank board of directors, South Haven Community Hospital Board, South Haven School Board, Downtown Development Authority, Al Van Humane Society and the Planning Commission.
He was known for his dry sense of humor, his honesty and integrity and his love of the outdoors. He loved his family, who enjoyed many camping trips, especially to Wyoming and Colorado. He was an avid fly fisherman, backpacker and hiker. He had a fine baritone voice and loved opera. And he also loved his shelties.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home. Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Ron Van Lente and Pastor Gini Heller officiating. Glenn will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Glenn’s memory to Caring Circle Hospice, 05055 Blue Star Hwy.; First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave.; or Al Van Humane Society, 07591 Blue Star Hwy. – all of South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
