Jack A. Brackett
Jack A. Brackett, 84, of Three Oaks died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his residence.
Jack was born Dec. 1, 1934, in New Troy, to Walter and Cora (Upton) Brackett. He married Joy Glassburn on April 25, 1970. She preceded him in death on May 18, 2006.
Jack’s hobby was woodworking, especially making toys. He enjoyed camping and traveling. His children remember his trips to Florida, Mackinac Island and weekend getaways to Plymouth. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Da Bears.
Jack is survived by three sons, Jay Vinnedge of New Buffalo, Jerry Vinnedge of Lakeland, Fla., and James Brackett of Buchanan; one daughter, Joy Brackett-Rahmlow of Ohio; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol Stuckey of New Troy; one brother, Bob Brackett of Missouri; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and wife, Jack was preceded in death by one daughter, Lorie Vinnedge-Teadt; three brothers; and six sisters.
Family and friends will gather from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks, with the Rev. Dan Greegor officiating. Mr. Brackett will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks.