Jack A. Kempton
Jack A. Kempton, 87, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Jack was born in New Troy, Mich., on Aug. 14, 1932, to the late Otto and Esther Klupp. He graduated from New Troy High School in 1951, and served proudly during the Korean War for the United States Army. He later moved to the Detroit area where he worked as an accountant for more than 40 years.
He was the beloved husband of Judy for 38 years; the loving father of Linda Kempton; and the dear brother of Donald (and the late Lora) Kempton and Kathy (Dr. Byron) Blagburn.