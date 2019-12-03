Jack Earl Norris Sr.
Jack Earl Norris Sr., 89, of St. Joseph passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Church of the Mediator, 14280 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert, with the Rev. David Brower officiating. Family and friends may meet with the family from 1-2 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Mediator. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Jack was born Thursday, Sept. 25, 1930, in Anderson, Ind., the son of the late Sam Reese Sr. and Hazel Roberta Wilson. Jack worked for General Motors for 38 years at the Guide Lamp Plant in Anderson, Ind. On June 16, 1956, he married Phyllis Rose Weir. Jack was a veteran, serving in the United States Army. Jack served on many community boards. He was instrumental in establishing the Center for Mental Health. He served as a UAW representative for Region 5 and he was a faithful member of Trinity Episcopal church in Anderson until moving to St. Joseph and joining the Church of the Mediator.
Jack is survived by his wife, Phyllis; sons, Jack Norris Jr., John (Alice) Norris and Jeffrey (Don Smith) Norris; grandson, Jack Norris III; one brother, Frank Norris; and one sister, Roberta Drinket.
He was preceded by a grandson, Jonathan Norris; and siblings: Dorothy Soverns, Samuel Norris, Ruth Hebden, David Norris and Robert Norris.