Jack L. Richter, 74, of Galien passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at home, with his family by his side.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, with Pastor Robert Hamilton officiating and military honors rendered by the Buchanan and Galien American Legions and the United States Army. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, also at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Galien Cemetery. Those wishing to make a condolence online may do so at www. swemchapel.com.