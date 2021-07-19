Jack Lawrence Epple, 83, of Lansing, formerly of Laingsburg, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Aria Nursing & Rehab in Lansing.
A funeral service to celebrate and honor his life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 203 E. First N. St., Laingsburg, MI 48848. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. A private family interment will take place at Laingsburg Cemetery.