Jack N. Mitchell
Jack N. Mitchell, 93, of Benton Harbor died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home.
Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Fairplain Chapel. Please share memories, messages or photos at www.florin.net.
Jack was born on Feb. 3, 1926, in Benton Harbor, to George and Beatrice Mitchell. He married his wife, Hilda, in 1945, and she preceded him in death in 1989. Together they celebrated 43 years of marriage. Jack started his career working for the Berrien County Road Commission, then he was employed for 29 years at Auto Specialties, and finally with the Benton Harbor Public Schools as a bus driver for 18 years. He enjoyed fishing, especially in the smaller lakes around the Twin Cities and was an avid pool player. Jack was a strong, outgoing individual.
His family includes his daughter, Jackie Curtis of Benton Harbor; his grandchildren, Mark and Gale; his 25 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and his special granddaughter-in-law, Keya Viverette, who was his caregiver.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Walter.