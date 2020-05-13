Jacqueline Faye Williams, 53, of Benton Harbor departed this life April 22, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A life of love is to be celebrated and never mourned. Such a life began when Jacqueline “Jackie” Faye Williams was born March 15, 1967, at Mercy Memorial in Benton Harbor to the late Brenda Pierce and Richard McCauley. At the age of 14, Jacqueline’s family relocated to Long Beach, Calif. Jackie was a graduate of Poly High School, class of 1985. She was a proud member of the Poly High Pom-Pom Team. Jackie returned to Benton Harbor in her earlier 20s, where she raised the joy of her heart, her children.