Jacqueline M. 'Jackie' Pheeney
Jacqueline M. “Jackie” Pheeney, 93, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 Church St., St. Joseph, with Fr. Thomas McNally officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial donations in Jackie's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Caring Circle Hospice.
Jackie was born July 18, 1926, in Lowell, Mass., to Harry and Amelia (Ellegood) Quinn. She graduated from Lowell High School, class of 1944, attended Lowell Commercial College and after worked as a typist at Fort Devens, Mass., processing the information on returning soldiers during World War II. It was there that she met the love of her life, and on Nov. 30, 1946, she married Norman Pheeney in Lowell. Jackie volunteered for several years at Winchester Hospital in Winchester, Mass.
In 1966 the family moved to St. Joseph when Norm gained employment with Whirlpool Corp. Jackie was a volunteer for many years at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the former Berrien Hills Country Club. Jackie reveled in her family life, especially cooking. Trying new recipes and hosting gatherings was her forte. Jackie and Norm were on bowling leagues, both in Winchester and in St. Joseph. They also played golf, a more social event for Jackie. She had a keen sense of fashion and loved to shop, especially for accessories. Jackie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Jackie is survived by her daughters, Pamela Winters of Freeport, Maine, and Norma (David) Goebel of Northville, Mich.; four grandchildren: Amanda (Tedd) McCarthy, Victoria Winters (and spouse Warren Graver), Mathias (Kristina) Goebel and Nathaniel Goebel; eight great-grandchildren: Reese and Charlotte McCarthy, Greyson, Jamison, Kayla and Alexander Graver and Emma and Evan Goebel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, Herbert (Pam) Pheeney of Massachusetts, Kevin (Marie) Pheeney of Florida and Lea Pheeney of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Norm, on Feb. 24, 2016; their daughter, Gail Pheeney; her sister, Marguerite Hanno; and her brother, Reginald Quinn.
The family wishes to acknowledge her beloved caregivers, Jodi, Stephanie, Liz and Amanda, for their loving service and her faithful friends and neighbors who continued to visit.