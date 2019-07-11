Jacquelyn J. Garlanger
Jacquelyn “Jackie” J. Garlanger, 81, of St. Joseph passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Msgr. Eugene Sears and Fr. Arul Lazar officiating. Entombment will take place in North Shore Memory Gardens following the service. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Birthright or Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Jackie was born on May 8, 1938, in St. Joseph, to Loren and Stella (Ziwilla) Cayo. She was a graduate of Benton Harbor High School class of 1956. Jackie then went on to attend Stephens College, where she received her associate’s degree in education, then went on to attend Western Michigan University to receive her bachelor’s degree in education. She had worked toward her master's in special education.
On Oct. 26, 1963, she married Charles “Chuck” Garlanger in Benton Harbor. She loved traveling in her family’s Avion Travel Trailer, which her father Loren was a founder of. Jackie kept a busy schedule caring for her home and her family. She was a former Miss Berrien County Youth Fair and was runner up for the Miss Benton Harbor Blossomtime Queen. She was proud of her accomplishment of bringing the special education program to Fairplain Schools. Jackie loved spending time with her Out To Lunch Group and going up to their cottage on Little Star Lake. She enjoyed watching the deer, turkeys and any wildlife in her backyard and collecting various cookbooks and decorating books.
Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Chuck; sons, Jeff Garlanger of Van Buren, Ark., and Chris Garlanger of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Carsyn (JB) Rainwater and Hogan Garlanger, all of Fort Smith, Ark.; brother, Roger (Donna) Cayo of Stevensville; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Rose Mayle and Anita Schultz; and her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents.