Jalita Ann Joseph, 55, of Benton Harbor crossed the finish line of this life and transitioned from earth on Friday, April 24, 2020. A private family service will be held. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Jalita was born March 5, 1965, to the late Doris (Blanks) Joseph and Billy June Joseph. She was a 1983 graduate of Benton Harbor High School and won the title of Miss Entrepreneur 1983 (Miss Benton Harbor Court). Jalita followed one of her passions and founded Lady J’s Transportation to service the community’s transportation needs until her health prevented her from continuing to do so. Anyone who knew her knew she loved God, her children and helping those in need. She was a very strong woman and proof that God is real.