James A. 'Jim' Busse
James A. “Jim” Busse, 86, of Three Oaks died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
James was born Jan. 27, 1933, in Chicago, the third child to Stanley and Anna Busse. He married Joann Ruth Zebell on March 3, 1952. She preceded him in death Nov. 24, 1989.
James was a Little League coach in Three Oaks for many years. He enjoyed fishing, horse races, watching football and the Cubs.
James will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one daughter, Gwendolyn (Jack) Schmidt of Three Oaks; two sons, Dennis “Dee” (Sue) Busse of Bridgman and Jeff (Pam) Busse of Three Oaks; four grandchildren, John (Kimberly) Schmidt of Bridgman, Erica Schmidt of Nashville, Tenn., Dennis Busse of Lansing and Lauren (Chris) Ferguson of Grand Rapids; three great-granddaughters, Emma, Maya and Madalynn Schmidt; one sister, Mary Ann (Milton) Downer of San Leandro, Calif.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one son, Brian Keith Busse; and two brothers, Ken and Merrill Busse.
Family and friends will gather from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, and at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, until time of service at 11 a.m. at Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash St. East, Three Oaks.
Mr. Busse will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Three Oaks, where he will be afforded full military honors.
The family prefers contributions be made in James’ memory to the Biggest Little Baseball Museum, in care of Three Oaks Library, 3 N. Elm St., Three Oaks, MI 49128.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.