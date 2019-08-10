James A. 'Jimmy' Cullerton
James A. “Jimmy” Cullerton, 80, of Benton Harbor passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit from noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Cancer Society.
Jimmy was born on June 14, 1939, in Chicago, to James J. and Lucile (Chambers) Cullerton. He was a graduate of St. Mel’s High School in Chicago. On May 8, 1965, he married Vera McCrory at St. John’s Catholic Church in Oak Park, Ill. Jimmy was a member of the Electrical Union Local 134 and worked as an electrician for Cook County for 32 years before retiring.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Vera; children: Colleen (Russell) Roman of Lombard, Ill., Jimmy Cullerton of Chicago, Andy (Jeanette) Cullerton of St. Charles, Ill., Amy (Dennis) Wantroba of Orland Park, Ill., and Thomas Cullerton of Benton Harbor; grandchildren: Shannon, Jake, Brody, Ethan and Madison; sisters, Helen (Mike) O’Connell of Winnetka, Ill., and Patricia “Patsy” (Tom) O’Halleran of Sedona, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Florence Cullerton of River Forest, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Terrance Cullerton.