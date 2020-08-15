James “Jim” Allen Mikel, 62, of Bridgman passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his home in the care of his family.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials can be given to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L. Street NW, Washington D.C. 20036.
Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Jim was born Friday, July 5, 1958, in Benton Harbor, the son of Joseph George and Ethel Bertha (Sill) Mikel. For 28 years Jim shared life with his wife the former Rena Pitts. He worked for Michigan Department of Transportation, Niles Maintenance Garage. Jim was a strong man and hard worker. He farmed with his dad and loved farming and farm shows. Jim was always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed help. He never missed a day of work, often working from dusk to dawn. Jim loved going up north and spending time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Rena; and her children: David (Kamie) Luster and Tamara (Jamie) Hansen; six grandchildren; his mother, Ethel Mikel; sisters: Janice (Kirk) Wutzke and Jacalyn (James) Hendrix; niece, Jennifer (Nate) Brenner; and nephew, Jeff (Carla) Hendrix.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Mikel, in 2014.