James Boyd Malosh, 77, of Baroda passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. No services are scheduled. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road., St. Joseph, MI 556-9450.
James was born July 30, 1943, in Robinson, Ill. He lived with his mother, Nadean (Crandall) and father, John Malosh; sister, Linda and brother, Hugh.
On Oct. 22, 1973, in Eagle River, Mich., he married Helen Fay Kangas.
James received his PhD in mechanical engineering in 1980. After retirement, he received a degree in music production from the Berklee School of Music. James worked at the U.S. Steel Research Lab in Monroeville, Pa., the University of Alaska in Fairbanks as an associate professor of mechanical engineering, and various other locations including Whirlpool, Clark Equipment and Bosch Breaking Systems. He loved to tinker on cars and was very involved with music production with many artists.
James is survived by his wife, Helen; a son, Ronald (Olga) Malosh of Jacksonville, Fla.; stepchildren: Jeffrey Lukkari of Mass City, Mich., Brian (Rosalie) Lukkari of Monument, Colo., and Melanie Lukkari of Grosse Pointe, Mich.; granddaughter, Jessica Malosh; step-grandchildren: Jarrod Lukkari, Severina Lukkari, Jais Lukkari and Charleigh Farmer; a sister, Linda Malosh of Wayne, Mich.; and nephews and nieces: Paul Malosh, Robert Malosh, Dinah Bianchi and Sarah Gee.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Hugh (Cheryl) Malosh.