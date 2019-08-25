James Criplin Ticknor
James C. Ticknor, or Tick to his close friends, died peacefully Monday morning, Aug. 12, 2019, in Jackson, Mich., after a long and brave battle with cancer.
Jim grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from SJHS and then Hope College. He moved to Ann Arbor, Mich., where he began a 35-year career teaching elementary school in Chelsea, Mich., and was very much beloved. Aided by a ready smile and a desire to teach, he coached junior varsity football and baseball for much of this time. Jim was also a skilled baseball and football referee, taking special joy in mentoring newcomers and working with his crew. For many years he headed the Huron Valley Officials Association, which has established a scholarship in his name.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. George W. Ticknor in 2009 and Dorothy (Chizmar) Ticknor in 2017.
He is survived by his daughter, Abigail Ticknor of Ypsilanti, Mich.; son, Jeffery Ticknor, and daughter-in-law, Mackenzie (Yamamoto); treasured grandchildren, Wesley and Mya of Warsaw, Ind.; and daughter, Jamie Ticknor of Ann Arbor; as well as brother, Tom Ticknor of Evanston, Ill.; sister, Sally Ticknor Rendell of Chelsea, Mich.; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and loving partner, Judy Jedele of Grass Lake, Mich. His loyal dog, Kallie, buoyed his spirits greatly, never leaving his side.
A memorial celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Cobblestone Farm, 2781 Packard Ave., Ann Arbor, with visitation at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Huron Valley Officials Association (HVOA) designated for the Jim Ticknor Scholarship Fund at http:/www.huronvalleyofficials.com.