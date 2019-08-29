James Elias
James Elias passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, peacefully at his home in Sawyer.
A service for friends and family will be held at his graveside at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, 38425 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, Mich. The memorial will be attended by Father Nickolas Kyristes Proistamenos of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church of Sterling Heights, Mich. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.
James was born Oct. 1, 1923, an American citizen, in Rase Levore. James grew up in Tciasticia, Argyrocastro, Albania, joining his father, Charles Demitri Elias, in the United States on April 7, 1939.
On June 14, 1949, he married his first wife, Olga (Gola) Elias, and she preceded him in death in 1994. They had one daughter, Nifodora Elias, and two grandsons, David Andrew (Jazmin Garcia) Krumrie II and Cristian James Krumrie.
James served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was based in Alaska to defend the Aleutian Islands. After the war, Elias put the procurement and management skills he learned in the military to use in the entertainment field. And as a young man he worked on Chicago’s Gold Coast at the famous Chez Paree. James worked most of his life in the airline service industry and Marriott Corporation.
On June 17, 2000, he married Constance (Zarpalas) Zotos, and she preceded him in death in 2018. Connie was the mother of three sons: Steve (Diane) Zotos, Dean (Laura) Zotos and Ted (Michelle) Zotos. Her grandchildren are: Michael (Caroline) Zotos, Nicole (Brian) Johnson, AJ Zotos, Leanne Zotos, Kelly Zotos and Anna (Bedo) Abdelmoneim; and her great-grandchildren are: Alli, Natalie and Daniela Johnson.
Arrangements are entrusted to Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, The Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.