James Fuse of Grand Rapids, Mich., departed this life on Jan. 10, 2020, surrounded by family.
James Fuse was born on Jan. 16, 1942, to the union of Henry and C.D Fuse.
He is survived by his children, Kimberley and Regina Kelly of Grand Rapids; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruby Arms of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Annie Cleave of Benton Harbor; two special brothers, Virgil Hatcher Benton Harbor and Larry Scales of Pomona, Calif.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Henry Fuse; his mother, C.D Fuse; sisters, Viola Leonard, Lillian Haley, Caroline Washington, Emma Henry and Blanche Gillespie; and brothers, David Fuse, Jessie Fuse, L.D Fuse, Samuel Haley, Louis Haley, Sylvester Fuse and Floyd Haley.
Services will be at Greater Faith Apostolic Church, 1995 Britain, Benton Harbor, MI 49022 on Saturday, Jan. 18, with visitation beginning at noon, followed by services at 1 p.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may go to robbinsbrothersfh.com.