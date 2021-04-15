James “Herb” Hoover, born June 14, 1931, in Berrien Springs passed away on April 11, 2021, at Lakeland Medical Center, St Joseph, at age 89.
James spent most of his youth living in Berrien Center and graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1950. After graduating, he went to work at Studebaker Corp. in South Bend, then married Betty Graham Hunt in January 1953 (she preceded James in death in August 2010). Together they built their first home on U.S. 31 and their second home on Pokagon Road, where they together raised three sons: Dennis, Mike and Rick.