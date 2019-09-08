James H. 'Jim' Ashmead Sr.
James H. “Jim” Ashmead Sr., 70, of St. Joseph passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, with his family at his side at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
Cremation has taken place. A private gathering will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to share a memory of Jim online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Jim was born Nov. 29, 1948, to John and Helen Ashmead, in Hammond, Ind. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1966. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1969 and proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged in 1975.
Jim retired from the Benton Harbor Post Office after 30 years as a letter carrier in 2009. He served as a firefighter for St. Joseph Township stations 1 and 2 for a combined 40 years. Jim coached and refereed boys and girls soccer for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Stevensville American Legion Post 568 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 206 in Benton Harbor. Jim was an avid, life-long, die-hard Cubs fan and a dog lover. He enjoyed world travel with friends and family. Jim was a devoted husband and father. He adored his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife, Carol; children, James (Darcy) Jr. of St. Joseph, Mechele (Troy) Ashmead-Sutten of La Porte, Ind., Kelly (Chris) Fortune-Foster of St. Joseph and Kyle Fortune of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jenna and Thomas Ashmead; sister, Jane Sefton; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joan Eddy; and brothers, Bill Smith and Jon Ashmead.