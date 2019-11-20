James 'Jim' S. Frost
James “Jim” S. Frost, 73, of St. Joseph passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor, with military rites conducted by the North Berrien Military Rites Team. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to sign Jim’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Jim was born July 23, 1946, in Benton Harbor, to Chester and Susan (Sovich) Frost. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School and continued his education at Benton Harbor Community College, graduating with an associate’s degree in mechanical technology. Jim worked for Auto Specialties until its closing, then worked at Whirlpool call center for many years. Hunting was his passion – musket, turkey and goose seasons in Allegan State Forest, bear hunting in the Upper Peninsula and deer, partridge and goose hunting in the Baldwin area. Jim and his brother Bob hunted throughout Michigan, enjoying time together at their cabin along with their trusted dog, Max!
Jim is survived by his brother, Robert “Bob” Frost of St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Susan Frost.