James "Jim" Welch, 80, of North Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Watervliet died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at The Willows Assisted Living in St. Joseph.
Jim’s life began Oct. 13, 1939, in Kalamazoo. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, and was a graduate of Western Michigan University.
Jim settled in Watervliet and farmed blueberries. He and his loving wife, Peggy, retired to Florida several years ago. Jim was a pilot, an avid banjo player, golfer and Harley rider.
Jim leaves behind a loving family to cherish his memory, including: his wife of 49 years, Peggy (Fisher) Welch; two children, Amy Sirmans and Rick Sabadin; two granddaughters, Shyla and Grace; a sister, Elle Boyles; and nieces and nephews.
His parents, Irvin and Jennie Welch; and brother, Dick Welch, preceded him in death.
Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet is assisting the family with cremation arrangements, and they will celebrate his life at a later date.
