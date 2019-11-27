James 'Jim' William Brumitt
James William Brumitt was born March 19, 1936, in Bradford, Ark., the son of Til and Ella (Brown) Brumitt.
Jim, as he was known by everyone, passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Graceway in South Haven.
Jim was formerly employed at V-M Company, Weil-McLain and retired from Kaywood Shutter Company after many years of employment. While working at those three companies, Jim had many responsibilities. He was a truck driver, welder, electrician and group leader, just to name a few. He was a longtime member of Hartford United Methodist Church, where he would always help with funeral luncheons and anything else anyone would ask him to do. He enjoyed being in his barn tinkering with whatever needed to be done, especially working on cars – but most important to him was his family.
Jim is survived by his three children, Dawn (Greg) Young of Lawrence, Bruce Brumitt of Lawrence and Randy Brumitt of Kalamazoo; four grandchildren, Paige (Steve) Upchurch, Nolan (Sierra) Welty, Casey Brumitt and Bryant Brumitt; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Mae Upchurch; a sister, Mae Beilman; his significant other, Anne Rockey; many other family members; and his entire church family and friends.
Jim was preceded in passing by his first wife, Juanita; his second wife, Prudence; a son, Jamie; and a sister, Fern Boyton.
The family will welcome friends from 11 a.m.-noon Friday, Nov. 29, at Hartford United Methodist Church, where the celebration of life service to honor James’ memory will commence at noon, with the Rev. Ronald Hansen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.