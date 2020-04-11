On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Dr. James L. Wyse, loving husband and father of two children, passed away peacefully at the age of 88.
Jim was born on May 20, 1931, in Newberry, Mich., to Larry and Clara Wyse. He received his bachelor’s degree from Albion College in 1957 after proudly serving in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955. On Jan. 24, 1959, he married Mary Anne Tiscornia. Jim graduated as a Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) from the University of Detroit in 1960, and later earned a master’s degree in orthodontics from the University of Detroit. He managed a successful practice in St. Joseph for many years.
Together with Mary Anne, they raised two children, a daughter, Ingrid (Porter), and a son, J. Christopher.
Jim had a passion for sailing, skiing, golf, travel and especially for fly fishing. He and Mary Anne spent endless days fly fishing the trout streams of Northern Michigan and even traveled the world in search of calm waters and the peacefulness of the perfect cast. He was known for his warm friendships, thoughtfulness and compassion.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anne; and two sisters, Phyllis and Mary.
He is survived by two children and their spouses, William Porter and Elke Wyse. He is also survived by six grandchildren, including, Timothy Porter (who is engaged to Carley Mader), William Porter Jr., Emily Porter and Sarah Porter, as well as J. Christopher Wyse Jr. and Lainie Wyse.
Jim’s family is honoring his memory with contributions to the Au Stable River Association in Michigan in his name. The family is also planning a celebration of life in Jim’s honor at a later date.