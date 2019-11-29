James Maynard Ranke
James Maynard Ranke, 71, of Bridgman passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.
A service will take place in New York at a later time. Online condolences are accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
James was born July 26, 1948, in Salamanca, N.Y., the son of the late Maynard and Lorraine (Hawkins) Ranke. Jim grew up in Ellicottville, N.Y., where he graduated from high school. He played and enjoyed most sports, including skiing, which he taught for a few years. He lived and worked in San Diego for 35 years as a construction supervisor and part-time catering chef. Jim enjoyed traveling, cooking, bicycling and golf. He was always the life of the party and will be missed at this year's and future family gatherings.
Survivors include a daughter, Rhiannon (Ron) Silvashy; son, Jesse Ranke; grandchildren, Sam, Tristen, Layla and Isaiah; brother, Daniel (Mary Shawl-Ranke) Ranke; and sisters, Dolores Nichols and Shirley (Mark) Westcott.
Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Rodney Ranke; sister, Marguerite Ranke; nephew, Christopher Ranke; and parents, Maynard and Lorraine.
Arrangements are entrusted to Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.