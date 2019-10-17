James Paul Chevrette
James Paul Chevrette, 68, of Benton Harbor passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.
Jim was born on Nov. 12, 1950, in Ishpeming, Mich., to Rodney and Evelyn (Anttila) Chevrette. He was a Benton Harbor High School graduate in 1968, and attended Lake Michigan College. After many years together, on Nov. 7, 1998, in Watervliet, he married the love of his life, Sherry (Minton) Howell. Jim retired as director of environmental health and safety in 2014 after 20 years of service at Sumitec/Siemens in Benton Harbor.
Having a lifelong passion for motorcycles, he enjoyed his many Harley’s over the years. Anyone who knew Jim was welcome in his shop, where he spent time building and working on them. For many years he took motorcycle trips across the country, especially Sturgis every August. Deer hunting was another passion for Jim, as he spent most “deer seasons” in the U.P. After retirement Jim had much more time to dedicate to his gardening, sharing the bounty with family and friends. Jim was also an accomplished fabricator and welder; there was nothing he could not do. He was loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Jim is survived by his parents, Rodney and Evelyn Chevrette of Benton Harbor; wife, Sherry; his four children: Cindy (Jonathan) Koch of Benton Harbor, Lisa Wojcik of Peoria, Ariz., Scott Howell of Benton Harbor and Aaron (Terah) Howell of Coloma; brother, Alan (Kathy) Chevrette of St. Joseph; sister, Susan Chevrette of West Palm Beach, Fla.; grandchildren: Kayley, Aaron, Alex, Aiden, Kane, Tayte, Brandon, Andrew and Danielle; great-grandchildren, Grayson, McKenna and Paisley; best buddy, Kelly Wells of Coloma; and his beloved Jack Russell terrier, Jack; and furry friend, Kissa.
Preceding Jim in death is his son, Jimmy Chevrette.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at his graveside in Hickory Bluff Cemetery in Stevensville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.