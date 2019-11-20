James R. 'Tiny' Whitright
James Richard Whitright, "Tiny," 54, of Eau Claire passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, surrounded by family.
He was born March 11, 1965, at Memorial Hospital in St. Joseph, to Dick and Mary Whitright. He graduated from Eau Claire High School, where he was a member of the band and played the trombone. He was a longtime member of 4H and also belonged to Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Jim grew up doing every day what he loved, which was farming and being with his family and friends. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Pipestone Township.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday, Nov. 22, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Sodus, where friends may visit beginning at noon, followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. Online messages and memories may be shared at www.bowermanfuneral.com.
“Tiny” is survived by his parents, Richard Lee and Mary Louise (Freehling) Whitright; his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Chris Doty; and his fiancé, Pam Skoda.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Doris Freehling and John and Emma Whitright.