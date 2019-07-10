James W. Bokhart
James W. Bokhart, 89, of St. Joseph passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 220 Church St., St. Joseph. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Mendon, Mich. Visitation will be prior to mass from 9-10 a.m. also at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Michigan Catholic Schools, St. Edward’s Catholic Church or Hanson Hospice Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Jim was born on Dec. 14, 1929, to Morris and Margaret (Van Kerckhove) Bokhart in Mishawaka, Ind. He graduated from Colon High School in 1948, and went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his service he enrolled in the South Bend College of Commerce, graduating in 1954 with a degree in accounting. Jim was immediately hired by the Bendix Corporation and he remained with them until he retired in 1988.
Over the years, Jim served in several organizations including: President of Lake Michigan Catholic School Board, the Fairplain Lions Club and was very active in both St. Bernard’s and St. Joseph Catholic Churches.
Jim married his high school sweetheart, Jane Rockelein, in 1954, at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Mendon. They just celebrated their 65th anniversary on May 1. For the last 29 years they traveled to Winter Haven, Fla., for the winter months.
Jim leaves to morn his loss, his wife, Jane; four children: Edward (Linda) Bokhart, Judy (Steve) Hayes, Brenda (Mitch) Dittman and Eric (Beth) Bokhart; eight grandchildren: Laura (Henry) Lopacki, Ryan (Kristen) Hayes, Megan Hayes, Breanna (Eric) Bouck, Cristina Dittman, Andrew Bokhart, Alec Bokhart and Margo Bokhart; and two great-grandchildren, Emily and Jacob Lopacki and baby girl Hayes due in August. Jim is also survived by a sister, Sylvia (Arlon) King.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Margaret Bokhart; and brother, Robert Bokhart.