Jamie Allen Hollihan
Jamie Allen Hollihan, 37, of Three Oaks died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, Niles.
Jamie was born March 10, 1982, in Michigan City, Ind., to James and Jacqueline Hollihan. Jamie loved his wife and children, especially watching his children play sports and taking them fishing. He had a kind and gentle spirit and had a heart of gold.
Jamie will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Rebecca Springer of Three Oaks; daughter, Izabele; sons, Leland and Boston; parents, James and Jacqueline Hollihan of Michigan City; brothers, Brian (Jessica Lewis) and Jeff (Rhonda) Hollihan, all of Michigan City; sister, Christie Hollihan of Michigan City; mother-in-law, Danelle Springer, and stepfather-in-law, Pete Stathakis, of Three Oaks; sisters-in-law, Deana (William) Dunnuck, Dana (John) Jackson and Meagan (Carlton) Olson, all of Three Oaks; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jamie was preceded in death by one sister, Tammy Killingbeck.
Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. (EST) Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Three Oaks American Legion Post 204, 204 W. Linden St., Three Oaks.
The family prefers contributions be made in Jamie’s memory for the benefit of his children, Springer-Hollihan Memorial Fund c/o Meagan Olson, New Buffalo Savings Bank, 6701 West US 12, Three Oaks, MI 49128.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.