Janet was the mother of six children, and a bunch of grandchildren. A St. Joseph native, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gus Schrubba; parents: Fred and Louise Harrsen; and brother, Tom Harrsen. As she passed peacefully at home with her family, she was comforted by her loved ones and favorite music.
Janet is survived by her children: Jeffeory Schrubba, Jill Bond, Rusty (Jacque) Schrubba, Randy (Jenn) Schrubba, Andrew (Jackie) Schrubba, and Greg Schrubba; her grandchildren: Brandon (Jody) Bond, Brooke (Steven) Hicks, Allison (Chris) Carter, Lanie Schrubba, Whitney (Brandon) Holthaus, Erin (Adam) Schramm, Ali Schrubba, Greg (Elizabeth) Schrubba Jr., Kali Prillwitz, and Hayden Prillwitz. The QVC shopper of the family also enjoyed buying gifts for her six great-grandchildren and four grand-dogs.