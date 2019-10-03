Janet Lee McLauchlin LaCombe
Janet Lee McLauchlin LaCombe, formerly of Berrien Springs was called home to heaven early Monday morning, Sept. 30, 2019, at her home in Kouts, Ind.
Janet was born in Dowagiac at Lee Memorial Hospital on Nov. 7, 1937. She was the surviving twin to sister, Jean. Community friends, church members and family members dedicated themselves to assisting her parents, Marcus and Viletta, to care for their tiny daughter.
Janet graduated from Berrien Springs High School in the class of 1956. Her classmates recently sent her a photograph and get well wishes while she was convalescing. Janet was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Berrien Springs until she suffered a stroke in 2017. She loved singing in the choir, and she could be found in the kitchen washing dishes with her mom and sister. She retired from RESA for Berrien County after 30 years of service.
Janet is survived by her husband of nearly 10 years, Gerald LaCombe; her daughter, Pamela and the Rev. Alan Stover of Kouts; her son, Matthew and Sahar McLauchlin of Raleigh, N.C.; granddaughters, Andrea Stover-Reincke (Chad) and Dawn Stover-Tarter (Ben); along with her great-grandchildren, Levi, Everly and Ava Rose. Janet will miss the giggles of two more granddaughters, MacKenzie and Sophia. Janet is also survived by her siblings, Howard (Jackie) McLauchlin and Sylvia McLauchlin Wallace-Boal (John).
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Berrien Center Bible Church. Online messages at www.allredfuneralhome.com.
Our extended family prays that all are assured of their place at the great homecoming table of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Be assured that you are on the welcome list today. Now is the day of salvation.