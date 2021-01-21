Janice Angelo Hild, 76, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Jan. 6, 2021, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A beloved, wonderful and young-at-heart mother, as well as niece, sister, aunt, friend and employer, she will always be remembered for her faith in God, her love, beauty and strength (both emotionally and spiritually). In addition, Jan will be remembered for her kindness, care and great generosity to many (especially her family), along with her sense of humor and her love of shopping. Her life on this earth made it a better place for all of us who knew her.